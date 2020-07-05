Nintendo Switch: GameStop offers in July, here are all the new discounts

Share it:

As part of the summer 2020 flyer, GameStopZing launches new Nintendo Switch offers valid only for a limited period, with the possibility of saving on the purchase of the console and games.

Until July 12, Nintendo Switch Lite costs 199.98 euros instead of 219.98 euros, promotion valid on all available colors including gray, turquoise, yellow and coral. Nintendo Switch (various configurations available) is sold at the price of 299.98 euros instead of 329.98 euros, in both cases with the possibility of saving further bringing back their used video games and consoles. Specifically, by bringing back PS4 PRO, Xbox One X or Nintendo Switch you will get up to 180 euros discount, up to 120 euros with PS4 (500 GB or 1TB) and up to 50 euros with Xbox One S.

Also until July 12, you can also buy the best Nintendo Switch games at a discount at the price of 49.98 euros instead of 60.98 euros, among the available games we find Pokemon Sword and Shield, Luigi's Mansion 3, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

For all active offers, we refer you to the GameStop summer 2020 flyer with discounts on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, games, accessories, gadgets and merchandising, including the highly sought after Funko Pop! on sale for 9.99 euros each.