Nintendo Switch: for a Chinese store, Joy-Con Drifting is the fault of "foreign games"

The enthusiasm of a Nintendo fan for the arrival of Switch in China was abruptly quenched by Joy-Con Drifting and, above all, by the surprising response received from the operator of a customer service department of a Chinese store.

To sum up the whole matter are the colleagues of Nintendo Life who take up the statements shared by a user of the Chinese social network Weibo who claims to have purchased a Switch and to have run into the problem of Joy-Con Drifting.

The latter has indeed decided to expose himself and to open a public discussion to report that "I spoke to their customer service (presumably by JD, ed) about the Switch Joy-Con Drifting issue and they told me that the normal functioning of Joy-Con is not guaranteed on imported games, and that I should rather try games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Absolute nonsense ".

In short, it would have been a clumsy person attempt to demonize of products from abroad (in this case, i imported video games) performed by the customer service operator to push the buyer on duty to "solve" the problem of Joy-Con Drifting by advising him, in an extremely pretextful way, to fall back on the games produced and sold on the domestic market.