Nintendo Switch exceeds 50 million units sold

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As of December 31, 2019 the system Nintendo Switch It had already placed 52.48 million units worldwide according to data provided now by Nintendo itself.

In this latest sales report you can also see that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have sold 16.06 million copies, that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 22.96 million, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate goes for 17.68 million, Super Mario Odyssey for the 16.59 million and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild already totals 16.34 million units sold.

Luigi's Mansion 3, released on Halloween in 2019, has been able to sell 5.37 million copies. The sales of each console model have also been detailed. In total the original model has sold 47.3 million units, leaving Nintendo Switch Lite with 5.19 million units sold.

With these figures the hybrid console is already more prolific than Super Nintendo, the console that managed to place 49.10 million units in half-world homes throughout its life.

Nintendo's net revenues during the third quarter of this fiscal year 2020 reached 3,800 million dollars, which represents a slight increase over the 3,700 million obtained during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The profits obtained outside Japan account for 77.8% of the company's total, again a slight increase from the previous year, when the Japanese obtained 77.7% of their total income from external countries. The sale of digital products has also grown by 5% reaching 28.6% of the total.

Obviously Nintendo 3DS sales have plummeted. More positive is the list of future releases that the company cites in its document. There we see Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and more.