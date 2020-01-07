Nintendo Switch Dragon Ball Z Edition: console customized by a DB fan

Share it:

On Reddit, forums and social networks, the photo of a custom Nintendo Switch model dedicated to Dragon Ball Z and made by an avid fan of the Akira Toriyama series who has decided not to resign themselves to the failure of DBZ Kakarot to release on Switch.

The work, the author admits, was not too complex: after purchasing a pair of neon green Joy-Con (a color that recalls the Shenron dragon) has applied yellow rubber rubbers to the analog sticks with a red star printed on the top, so as to remember the Dragon spheres.

The body of the console it has not been customized or modified in any waytherefore the back has no engravings or logos of any kind and the color remains the original one. What do you think of this custom? It is, as mentioned, a rather simple and relatively inexpensive job, which however seems to have conquered most of the Dragon Ball fans.

The most recent game dedicated to the Akira Toriyama series, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, will be released on January 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, unfortunately there seem to be no plans of any kind for a port of DBZ Kakarot on Nintendo Switch.