Nintendo Switch discounts: eShop offers of the week on the best games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like every weekend Nintendo updates the eShop with new promotions. Today is no exception, with the arrival of several discounts on the games of the Nintendo Switch catalog, including AAA, AA games and indie productions.

Among the many we mention Sinless at 8.99 euros, Just Glide at 1.07 euros, Tower of Babel No Mercy at 8.99 euros, Kitty Powers Matchmaker at 10.63 euros, Touchdown Pinball at 2 euros, Down to Hell at 8.99 euros, Steins Gate Zero for 20.99 euros, Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection (includes Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Rogue) for 39.99 euros, Zumba Burn It Up for 29.99 euros, Narcos Rise of the Cartel for 23.99 euros and Just Dance 2020 at 39.59 euros, Killer Queen Black for 8.99 euros and The Sinking City for 24.99 euros.

For the complete list of offers, please refer to Nintendo eShop, the offers are valid only for a limited period, generally a week, you therefore have plenty of time to top up your account and proceed with the purchase. What do you think of these offers? Have you found any games you like on sale at a discounted price? Let us know below in the comments area.