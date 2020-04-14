Nintendo Switch debuts update 10.0.0 with very interesting news

Share it:

Update 10.0.0 is now available for download and installation. Nintendo Switch, which offers interesting news related to file transfer, button settings and more.

In the update notes you can read all the news and are the following:

Ability to add News to featured Up to 300 news can be highlighted. Internet connection is required to highlight news. News that is no longer available cannot be viewed even if it is highlighted.

Ability to transfer data from internal memory to SD card Users can now move software, updates, and DLCs from memory to SD and vice versa. You cannot move saved games and some update data.

Option to configure buttons Now the button settings of all official remotes can be changed. Custom settings are saved in System Settings> Controls and Sensors.

New section for game activity settings The options "Show game activity to" and "Delete game activity" have been moved from the Friends Settings to the new Game Activity Settings section.

New selection of avatars 6 new avatars for Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been added.



Among these novelties, the transfer of content from internal memory to SD card stands out so that we can move installations or simply make room when we have to install a new game or downloadable content. Also the avatars of Animal Crossing, of course.