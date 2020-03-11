Nintendo Switch could receive a very epic action exclusive in the style of Fortnite and Splatoon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interesting news for the players of Nintendo Switch in general and titles like Splatoon and Fortnite in particular. According to the Japanese magazine CoroCoro (via Ryokutya and Gamingbolt), the Nintendo console will receive in the future a great action game that will break the technical limits of the console.

And not only that, but this could have a style very similar to the two games mentioned. Indeed, its main component could be multiplayer. Here we tell you all the details that have been revealed about this possible project, which would be announced very soon. Maybe in that Direct referred to yesterday …

To start, according to what they comment in the publication, this game would arrive this year 2020. And also, they talk about it as "A new epic action game that will follow Splatoon and Fortnite.". On the other hand, a small conceptual image has also been shown. In it, and according to Ryokutya, we can see a boy and a strange monster standing in a city full of skyscrapers. His resemblance to New York could be more than obvious.

In any case, from CoroCoro ensure that the game will take place "Among skyscrapers in the middle of a peaceful city.". What will they be trying to say about the peaceful city if a monster threatens the city? That may be one of the keys regarding the proposal. For now, it will be time to wait. Unfortunately, we cannot see the images, which are exclusive to the publication.

<img alt = " More than a sequel to use,

However, we currently do not have additional information. Therefore, important details such as who will be the developer and publisher of this game, nor when exactly will be announced are unknown. What the Japanese medium does highlight is that this title will lead "Switch performance to its limit".

Sources: Gamingbolt / Ryokutya