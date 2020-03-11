Entertainment

Nintendo Switch could receive a very epic action exclusive in the style of Fortnite and Splatoon

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Interesting news for the players of Nintendo Switch in general and titles like Splatoon and Fortnite in particular. According to the Japanese magazine CoroCoro (via Ryokutya and Gamingbolt), the Nintendo console will receive in the future a great action game that will break the technical limits of the console.

And not only that, but this could have a style very similar to the two games mentioned. Indeed, its main component could be multiplayer. Here we tell you all the details that have been revealed about this possible project, which would be announced very soon. Maybe in that Direct referred to yesterday …

To start, according to what they comment in the publication, this game would arrive this year 2020. And also, they talk about it as "A new epic action game that will follow Splatoon and Fortnite.". On the other hand, a small conceptual image has also been shown. In it, and according to Ryokutya, we can see a boy and a strange monster standing in a city full of skyscrapers. His resemblance to New York could be more than obvious.

READ:  Demon Slayer: Rui's mother poses in the sensual cosplay of a Chinese model

In any case, from CoroCoro ensure that the game will take place "Among skyscrapers in the middle of a peaceful city.". What will they be trying to say about the peaceful city if a monster threatens the city? That may be one of the keys regarding the proposal. For now, it will be time to wait. Unfortunately, we cannot see the images, which are exclusive to the publication.

<img alt = "

More than a sequel to use,

However, we currently do not have additional information. Therefore, important details such as who will be the developer and publisher of this game, nor when exactly will be announced are unknown. What the Japanese medium does highlight is that this title will lead "Switch performance to its limit".

Sources: Gamingbolt / Ryokutya

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.