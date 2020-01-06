Nintendo Switch could have a new model this 2020

Share it:

We've already had rumors of reviews of Nintendo Switch in the past. And although today's information comes from a report that will have to be treated just like one more rumor, the information is much more accurate than on previous occasions. The case is, according to the report, the Nintendo console could receive a new model this same 2020. And best of all, it would arrive very soon.

In fact, the report published by Digitimes (us via Gamingbolt), ensures that Nintendo is looking to start volume production of a new Switch model by the end of the first quarter of 2020. That is, the review should arrive before the end of the next March 2020.

In addition, the source they cite from Digitimes, still unable to verify, seems interesting. Basically because the report ensures that they have "Sources of the related upstream supply chain.". Without a doubt, it would be a reasonable move, taking into account that PS5 and Xbox Series X will also arrive in 2020 (although at the end).

Especially if it were the so rumored Switch Pro. And that is a separate name, it would be a more powerful model and capable of competing with next-generation consoles to a similar extent to how Switch competed with PS4 and Xbox One. In any case, it won't take long to get out of doubt.

What's more, if the rumor ends up being true, Nintendo should make the announcement very soon. Nor is it ruled out that this could occur in one of the next Nintendo Direct. For example, in which it is rumored for the same month of January 2020.

