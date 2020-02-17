Nintendo Switch: Coronavirus alarm, stock problems also in Europe and the United States?

Share it:

Bloomberg reports some details about a possible slowdown in the production of Nintendo Switch in China due to the global Coronavirus alarm. The famous financial analysis site expects a next stop with inventory problems also in Europe and North America.

Nintendo of Japan had reported in recent weeks a delay in the production of Switch and Ring Fit Adventure in Japan, while regarding the global markets apparently there were no particular problems. However, the situation has changed and Bloomberg claims that many Chinese factories have sent hundreds of employees home for safeguard their health, the Coronavirus emergency seems to have also had repercussions on the production lines in Vietnam.

At the moment Nintendo seems to have enough units in stock all winter and the slowdowns would affect the stocks to be delivered from April. Bloomberg asked several companies in China, which reported that they intend to resume their activities at full capacity within a few weeks.

The magazine recently released a report on the PS5 cost increase, underlining how the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will not be compromised by the Coronavirus emergency, Microsoft and Nintendo would in fact have a plan B to start work in other countries in case Chinese companies are unable to provide sufficient units for the market debut in the fall.