Nintendo Switch, Christmas discounts: the last few days to take advantage of it on Nintendo eShop

A few days after December 25, the leaders of the Kyoto House had announced the initiative dedicated to the Nintendo Christmas Offers, now close to conclusion.

The promotions available on last Thursday 19 December Nintendo eShop involving over 700 games in digital format, with discounts coming up to 80% of the selling price. The initiative was inaugurated on the occasion of the winter holidays and, as such, was scheduled for a limited period of time. To all users Nintendo Switch interested, we therefore report that the Christmas offers are about to end: the initiative proposed by the Japanese gaming giant will in fact end at the dawn of the new year, on Thursday 2 January 2020.

The games involved in the initiative involve productions of different genres, both third parties and exclusives. By way of example, we can mention:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition;

Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition;

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection;

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered;

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle;

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition;

What Remains of Edith Finch;

Inside;

In closing, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye, you can find a special dedicated to the Christmas Offers on Nintendo Switch, with interesting details on five games in promotion on the console of the Kyoto House on the occasion of the winter holidays.