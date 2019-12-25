Nintendo Switch bundled with a toilet seat? In Taiwan you can buy it

Share it:

It's no mystery that portable consoles can be used anywhere and in the most intimate moments of the day, even when making a stop in the bathroom. They must know this well in Taiwan, where a singular bundle of Nintendo Switch… coupled with a toilet seat!

That's right: a Taiwanese retailer has decided to offer Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with a toilet seat to store in the toilet bowl of the house, in order to make the game sessions in the bathroom even more convenient and comfortable.

After all, who has not happened to use the Nintendo hybrid console in the most intimate moments of the day, prolonging the "sessions" in the bathroom? Maybe during a session Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The bundle is currently only available in Taiwan, but who knows if someone else will end up taking a cue and proposing in turn an equally singular bundle. What do you think?

In the meantime, we would like to take this opportunity to remind you that rumors about the Nintendo Switch Pro, the hypothetical enhanced model of the Nintendo hybrid console, have become more insistent in recent weeks.