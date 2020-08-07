Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing is the second best selling game ever

Share it:

In addition to announcing that it has sold 61.44 million Switch and Switch Lite, Nintendo has also released the list of best-selling first party games from 2017 to today. In the first place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with Animal Crossing New Horizons that overwhelmingly fits on the second step of the podium.

To date, a total of 406.67 million games have been sold for Nintendo Switch, the ranking of Million Sellers Nintendo sees Mario Kart 8 Deluxe absolute leader with 26.74 million copiesAnimal Crossing New Horizons with 22.4 million and Super Smash Bros Ultimate with 19.99 million follow.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 26.74 million

Animal Crossing New Horizons – 22.4 million

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 19.99 million

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 18.60 million

Pokemon Sword and Shield – 18.22 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 18.06 million

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee! – 12.20 million

Super Mario Party – 10.94 million

Splatoon 2 – 10.71 million

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 7.44 million

To these are added the data of Ring Fit Adventure (3.9 million) and the latest Nintendo or Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition publications with 1.3 million and Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics with 1.03 million.