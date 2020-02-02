Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition will also arrive in Italy, it is official

Share it:

A new life awaits you on a desert island. For celebrate the release of Animal Crossing New Horizons, a Nintendo Switch bundle will be made available in all stores on March 20 which will include a special edition of the Nintendo Switch console along with a download code for the game.

The Nintendo Switch special edition Animal Crossing New Horizons console boasts a unique design inspired by this new game. In addition to a motif on the back of the console, the bundle includes pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers with a white back, colored laces and a white Nintendo Switch base, decorated with the images of the unmistakable characters Tom Nook, Mirco and Marco.

The Nintendo Switch case set (special edition Animal Crossing New Horizons) with protective film and the Nintendo Switch Lite case set (special edition Animal Crossing New Horizons) with protective film will also be available.

In Animal Crossing New Horizons, players will go on an adventure thanks to the special Desert Island Package by Nook Inc. Once on a desert island, players will be able to roll up their sleeves to start a new life, making it, with the passage of time, exactly as they wish – whether it is decorating their home, making new objects or customizing their appearance or sharing their own experiences with friends.

Animal Crossing New Horizons marks the debut of the Animal Crossing series on Nintendo Switch and introduces new features such as the creation of objects, new ways of decorating both interiors and exteriors, the Nook Phone and much more. As in the previous games in the series, players can undertake many different activities and meet new and old characters, while enjoying the seasons in peace on the island.