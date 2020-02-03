Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: the empty box is also on sale in Japan

Share it:

Nintendo introduced a customized Nintendo Switch for Animal Crossing New Horizons last week. This Limited Edition will arrive in March in Europe, North America and Japan, in the latter case, however, it will be possible to separately purchase the Joy-Con, the Dock and … the empty packaging!

Dock and Joy-Con will be sold individually in Japan as reported by some sources, now we find that the Japanese Nintendo store has also listed the "empty" packaging of Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition, on sale at the price of 550 yen, around 4 euros at the current exchange rate.

It is as clearly specified of a totally empty box, shipped flat and then from "to assemble"with the various cardboard compartments but completely without plastic bags and manuals. Being in possession of the dock and the themed Joy-Con it will therefore be possible to obtain the kit"Animal Crossing Switch Limited Edition"without having to buy back the console if you already have it.

We doubt that such a product can also be sold in Europe, while in Japan it is a rather popular and widespread practice, adopted in the past a few times also by Sony for the limited edition PlayStation 4 packaging.