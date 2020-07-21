Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, the new Unieuro offers on consoles and games

Share it:

From Unieuro it is possible to buy for a limited period Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite at a discounted price. This is the ideal console to take on vacation thanks to the possibility of being used also as a portable platform … what better occasion then to get a summer gift?

Nintendo Switch it now costs 299.99 euros instead of 329.99 euros in the versions with Joy-Con Red / Blue Neon or Joy-Con Gray, Nintendo Switch Lite has a price of 199.99 euros instead of 219.99 euros, offer valid for turquoise, gray and yellow colors. Recall that this model can only work in portable mode and is not designed to support the dock and be connected to the TV.

From Unieuro you will also find on offer the best games for Nintendo Switch with many titles offered at 49.99 euros each, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion 3, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Animal Crossing New Horizons, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, to name a few.

The offers are valid online and in stores only for a limited period and in any case while stocks last, if you are interested, hurry before it is too late.