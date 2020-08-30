Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite on sale, the new September GameStop offers

Share it:

GameStop presents the new Nintendo Switch offers valid until September 17 on Switch e Switch Lite, let’s discover together all the promotions active online and in the chain’s points of sale.

Offerte Nintendo Switch

By purchasing a Nintendo Switch game for at least € 59.98 you can buy Nintendo Switch (various bundles in promotion) in combination with Rocket League for € 299.98

Nintendo Switch Lite

Buying a Nintendo Switch game worth at least € 59.98 you can buy Nintendo Switch Lite (various configurations available) together with the Rocket League game for 199.98 €

Nintendo Labo offer

Nintendo Labo (Variety Kit, Robot Kit or Vehicle Kit) + Customization Set a 24.98€, while stocks last available online and in individual stores.

Poker Ball Plus

Poké Ball Plus in offerta 44.98€, only while stocks last

Promotions valid while stocks last. Offers not combinable with others in progress and reserved for GSZ + card holders. The promotions are subject to the actual availability of the products at the point of sale and online.

For all updated offers, the new GameStop flyer of September 2020 is now online with discounts on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PSVR, Xbox One S and One X, gadgets, merchandising, accessories and pre-orders of games coming out in the coming months.