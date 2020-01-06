Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite among the most desired and gifted Christmas gifts

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bringing smiles to people's faces: this has always been one of Nintendo's missions, which translates into a vision of entertainment as a genuine tool to unite people through fun, promoting conviviality.

Maybe that's exactly why Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite were among the Italians' favorite Christmas gifts. Who is looking for memorable adventures can not miss Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, the latest adventure dedicated to the most famous pocket monsters in the world. Trainers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a completely new region, Galar, with new Pokémon and many new features for the series. Among these, the phenomena Dynamax and Gigamax stand out, two new game mechanics that see Pokémon take on gigantic dimensions and special features respectively.

Another unmissable video game for the new Switch owners is Luigi's Mansion 3, the third installment of the series starring Super Mario's cowardly brother, who this time, as a good ghost catcher armed with Poltergust G-0M, will find himself having to save the mustachioed hydraulic and his friends in a hotel haunted by ghosts. It's still The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a vast world full of discoveries, exploration and adventure, Super Mario Maker 2, the rich title that not only allows you to play the levels created by Nintendo, but also offers an editor to create your own levels and share them, and the timeless Super Mario Odyssey, the latest 3D Super Mario adventure with its faithful ally Cappy.

Thanks to the possibility of playing on the go in portable mode and, above all, to the fact of always having two controllers available with a simple gesture, Nintendo Switch is truly the console to be shared par excellence. Those looking for fun in company can rely on Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the game with all the sports of the next Olympics with Mario, Sonic and friends as protagonists, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, with over 160 levels full of classic 2D Mario action, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the best Mario Kart ever, Super Mario Party, the latest chapter in the party game series par excellence, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the most complete version ever of the action game dedicated to the various protagonists of the various historical series signed by Nintendo and beyond.

In addition to entertaining, Nintendo Switch is also an excellent tool for training body and mind. Mens sana in corpore sano it will be one of the 2020 issues related to the console, thanks to the arrival of the new one Brain Training by Dr. Kawashima for Nintendo Switch, the only video game that allows you to train your brain with exercises of logic, memory and whoever has more. Fans of physical activity, after the Christmas binges, can instead have fun with Ring Fit Adventure the very special Nintendo experience that brings together gaming and fitness. Thanks to the Ring-Con, a particular flexible ring designed for physical activity, and the many modes present within the game, both beginners and fitness veterans can get back in shape by playing after the typical Christmas binges.