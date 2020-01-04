Nintendo Switch and prepaid cards for PS4 and Xbox One among Amazon's best sellers in 2019

Share it:

In the last hours the list of video games, consoles and accessories has been published top sellers on Amazon in 2019 among these, Nintendo stands out, which has managed to place quite a few products on the market.

Here is the ranking of the 10 best-selling video game products on the e-commerce giant during the past year:

$ 10 Prepaid PlayStation Store Card (Sony) $ 10 Prepaid Xbox Card (Microsoft) Prepaid Nintendo eShop card worth $ 10 (Nintendo) PlayStation Plus, 12 month subscription (Sony) Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo) Sword Pokémon (Nintendo) Switch Pro Controller (Nintendo) Xbox Wireless Controller – standard black version (Microsoft) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) Pokémon Shield (Nintendo)

If instead we consider the 50 best-selling products on the online store, you can also find products not related to the Big N like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Minecraft and vouchers for obtaining digital currency in online securities such as FIFA 20 is Fortnite Chapter 2.

In any case, these incredible results of the Kyoto company are not surprising, given that only a few days ago it was announced that Nintendo Switch has touched the 50 million consoles distributed.

