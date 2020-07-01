Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con Drifting: President Furukawa apologizes to customers

Share it:

During the Q&A session that accompanied Nintendo's latest financials, President Shuntaro Furukawa apologized for Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con Drifting.

When presenting the latest financial results, the highest representative of the executive board of the Kyoto house expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by this problem and stated that "Regarding Joy-Con Drifting, we apologize for any problems caused to our customers. We are continuing to focus on improving our products, but since the issue is the subject of a lawsuit in the United States and it is a problem in pending that has yet to be resolved, we would like to refrain from responding to any specific action ".

Furukawa's reference to the lawsuit in the United States relates to the class action for Switch's Joy-Con Drifting started in July 2019 by an American law firm that, representing the players stumbled upon this problem, has decided to "make a complaint about the alleged defect of the Joy-Con controllers that are part of the Nintendo Switch console". In recent weeks, Microsoft has also risked a class action for the drifting of the Xbox controller.

To those who follow us, remember that with the term "Joy-Con Drifting" that malfunction related to the analog sticks of the pair of is indicated Nintendo Switch pad and to the homologated sticks integrated in Switch Lite, a defect that produces a erroneous motion input levers while in neutral position.