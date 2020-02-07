Nintendo Switch and Indie games: Nintendo Direct coming second note insider

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Nintendo community is waiting for a new one Nintendo Direct, through which to learn all the details on the next titles coming on the flagship console of the Kyoto House.

To date, however, the big N has not yet communicated any official plan regarding the transmission of a new streaming appointment dedicated to Nintendo Switch. It is therefore not surprising that they have recently started chasing each other rumor and corridor voices related to nature and the period foreseen for the organization of new events.

After the speculation that two Nintendo Direct would like to be scheduled for February, with one dedicated especially to the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons, further alleged indiscretions now emerge. To report them is the known insider Sabi, who from the pages of his Twitter account states that in mid-March it will be possible to attend a Nintendo Direct entirely dedicated to the universe of independent productions. However, no clue has been offered as to which Indies could be the protagonists. Furthermore, the insider did not indicate a precise date for the execution of the alleged appointment indicated as arriving.

Remembering that the rumors represent unconfirmed information, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you can find a review of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games in 2020.