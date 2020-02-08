Nintendo Switch and Coronavirus: no impact on US and European sales

Share it:

Despite the users' concern about the slowdown of the production of Nintendo Switch due to the Coronavirus, it seems that the spread of the disease on Chinese territory does not interfere in any way with the sales of the hybrid console in the United States and in Europe.

Here is the official communication from the Kyoto company regarding this complex issue:

"We can confirm that the production of some pieces of Nintendo hardware destined for the Japanese market has been postponed due to the spread of the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus. Nintendo does not foresee any impact on the arrival of its products in the global market and also the pre-orders of the accessories are not they will be involved in North America and Europe. We also want to express our closeness to those who have been affected by the Coronavirus during these difficult times. "

It therefore appears that the situation is under control and that the problems concern only the eastern market, where the spread of the virus could impact the arrival of products in stores.

According to the latest rumors, the Coronavirus could provoke the postponement of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, since the production of both next generation platforms should take place precisely in the areas affected by the virus.