Nintendo Switch and Coronavirus: console production returns to normal

During the'Covid-19 emergency It was really difficult for gamers around the world to get hold of a Nintendo Switch console, since there were very few units in stores and the problems related to the virus prevented them from producing new ones. However, it seems that inventory problems are being resolved definitively.

According to some reports from the Japanese outlet CareerConnection, Nintendo would have reported the production rhythms of the console almost 100% and, although at the moment the demand continues to exceed the amount of hardware on store shelves, new waves of consoles should arrive soon that will satisfy everyone's players. the countries. It is therefore a matter of waiting a few weeks for everything to return to normal, or almost.

We remind you that, despite the problems due to the Coronavirus and the shortage of stocks in the warehouses, Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the month of May 2020 in the United States. By the way, did you know that thanks to Covid-19 Niantic has recorded the best month ever for its Pokémon Go, a game that can now be played without leaving your home in any way?