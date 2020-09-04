Nintendo Switch and anniversaries: after Super Mario, will it be the turn of The Legend of Zelda?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On February 21, 2021, the 35th anniversary of the launch of The Legend of Zelda on the NES will fall. In light of the reveal of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and many other projects dedicated to the mustachioed plumber, rumors about the announcement of a similar initiative dedicated to the epic of Link return to the limelight.

To remember this important appointment are the ResetEra visitors: the users of the videogame forum community are in fact converging on the post of a fan who, rightly, underlines the centrality of Zelda among Nintendo’s IPs and, therefore, the need for the Japanese company to undertake initiatives similar to the one just announced starring Super Mario.

The user of ResetEra known as Criteriondog thus tries to quickly review the entire series of The Legend of Zelda to understand which titles could reappear on the Nintendo Switch in an updated form, either through a “simple” remaster with a resolution boost or, as with Zelda Link’s Awakening, with a real remake.

According to the author of the forum, the cyclical revival of the episodes of Zelda on the Nintendo platforms makes it difficult for any hypothesis related to the games that could make their return on Switch: many chapters of the blockbuster action adventure created by Shigeru Miyamoto, in fact, have already received remasters (such as Zelda Wind Waker) or have been re-proposed on Nintendo Switch Online (as, indeed, i first two games for NES and A Link to the Past per SNES).

And you, which masterpieces of this series would you like to see on Nintendo Switch for the anniversary of The Legend of Zelda? Let us know with a comment, but first we invite you to relive the emotions of the Link saga with this special on The Legend of Zelda 25th Anniversary Symphony.