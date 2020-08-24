Nintendo Switch, a ‘game everyone will love’ coming soon: teaser from NDW

Share it:

It seems that an interesting novelty related to the catalog of Nintendo Switch, with the presentation of a new title expected in the very short term.

To anticipate this information is the Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream: in the August issue, the magazine has indeed shared an intriguing teaser. In the September edition, it is written, a new one will be presented game for Nintendo Switch that “everyone will appreciate“. Unfortunately, no further information or clues regarding the nature of this production have been included on the pages of the periodical, which at the moment therefore remains rather mysterious. To report the translation from the Japanese is the editorial staff of Nintendo Everything, which he remembers as the next issue of Nintendo Dream will be available from September 19.

Recently, new rumor, released by Emily Rogers, have brought back the possible publication of Super Mario 3D World on Nintendo Switch in the course of 2021. The insider reports that the port, originally scheduled for this year, would have been postponed due to the Coronavirus. At the moment, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the actual existence of the game. Exactly as a Nintendo Direct for next week is not confirmed: a new and upcoming appointment with the format is also currently at the center of recent rumors.