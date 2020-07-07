Technology

Nintendo Switch: a fan turns the console into a hyper-technological pinball machine

July 7, 2020
Garry
The youtuber Tommy Williamson who manages the Nerds & Makers channel has created a hyper-technological pinball machine using Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controllers, its flat-screen TV and a 3D printer.

To bring the SwitchPin project to life, the content creator used the two controllers of the Nintendo hybrid console and a modern TV in an attempt to emulate the playful experience offered by a true pinball.

After several attempts with prototypes, Williamson managed to create plastic housings with his 3D printer that allow him to integrate the Joy-Con with the TV body placed horizontally: in this way, it is possible to play Pinball FX3 on Switch fully recreating the gaming experience returned by a pinball machine. If you were interested in recreating this project using your 3D printer, the author of Nerds & Makers shared for free on the digital platform of Thingiverse all the necessary graphic files: find the link at the bottom of the YouTube video published by Williamson.

To those who follow us, we finally remember that the president of the Kyoto house, Shuntaro Furukawa, intervened in a recent meeting with shareholders to confirm that Nintendo Switch will have a longer life cycle thanks to the growing commercial success of the hybrid console and its new portable Nintendo Switch Lite iteration.

