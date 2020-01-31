Nintendo Switch: 52.48 million consoles distributed, Pokemon Sword and Shield at 16 million

Share it:

During the last meeting with shareholders to illustrate the company's financial results, Nintendo announced it would having distributed 52.48 million consoles Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite worldwide, data updated to 31 December 2019.

10.81 million consoles and 64.64 million games were distributed during the last quarter, in the period from October 1st to December 31st. Following this success, Nintendo has raised sales forecasts for the current fiscal year (which will end on March 31, 2020) to 19.5 million consoles distributed, compared to the 18 million pieces originally planned.

The company also revealed i updated sales data (as of December 31, 2019) of the main Nintendo first party games. The Top 10 of the best selling games see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in first place followed by Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 22.96 million Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 17.68 million Super Mario Odyssey – 16.59 million The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 16.34 million Sword and Shield Pokemon – 16.06 million Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee – 11.76 million Splatoon 2 – 9.82 million Super Mario Party – 9.12 million New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 5.85 million Luigi's Mansion 3 – 5.37 million

Out of the Top 10 but with sales over one million copies we find The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening (4.19 million), Fire Emblem Three Houses (2.58 million), Ring Fit Adventure (2.17 million), Astral Chain (1.03 million) and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order (1.02 million). In total to date they have been sold 310.65 million video games for Nintendo Switch.