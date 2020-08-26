Nintendo Switch 4K: new model in 2021, Bloomberg report

Share it:

Yesterday the Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News released the news of a new model of Nintendo Switch to be released in 2021, today Bloomberg publishes a report that seems to confirm the rumors coming from Asia.

The newspaper mentions “people very close to the project“, apparently the specifications have not yet been finalized but Nintendo would be considering the possibility of increase processor speed and support 4K resolution. New first and third party games for casual and hardcore audiences will arrive on the market alongside the console and this could be, according to Bloomberg, one of the reasons why the 2020 Nintendo Switch lineup is not particularly full of great releases, with only Pikmin 3 Deluxe. to represent the autumn offer, at least for the moment.

The new Nintendo Switch should also offer “greater interactivity and better image quality“According to the United Daily News report, Bloomberg did not confirm these words. Contacted by the newspaper, Nintendo declined any comments on this matter.

For some time there has been talk of Nintendo Switch PRO coming in 2021 and references to a new model of the console have been found in one of the most recent Switch firmware. Although the sources of the report are reliable, at the moment the Japanese company has not released any statements and therefore we invite you to take what is reported with due precautions.