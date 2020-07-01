Nintendo: stop selling digital game codes for European retailers

Share it:

Apparently Nintendo is intent on stopping the sale of the digital download codes of its games to all European retailers. From July it will be possible to buy the games only through the appropriate boxes or through eShop.

Here is the official statement by the giant from Kyoto: "After a careful examination of the evolving European market in recent years, Nintendo has decided to end the availability of download codes for its software published through retailers, starting from 1 July 2020. Customers will still be able to purchase Nintendo eShop funds , Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions and additional content such asExpansion Pass for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, at retailers across Europe. Download codes for Nintendo Switch software from other publishers will still be available. We are always studying new avenues and will continue to work on new methods to bring Nintendo eShop content to as many players as possible".

As can be seen from the declaration, third-party games for Nintendo Switch and products such as subscriptions and DLC will continue to be available also from retailers. Today the President Furukawa apologized to customers for the Joy-Con Drifting issue.