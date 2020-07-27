Nintendo: stolen the source code of the games of the N64 era between Super Mario and Zelda

Share it:

From the pages of DSOGaming, we learn the news of the huge leak suffered by the Kyoto house. After the spread of the system files and the code of the main SNES era titles, the source code of the Nintendo 64 operating system and the most sensitive data of the major N64 games end up online.

According to what has been reconstructed by the editorial staff of DSOGaming, the hackers would have been able to access the entire source code of masterpieces of the caliber of Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64 and Dr. Mario 64, as well as of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time and Zelda Majora's Mask. Even the operating system of the Nintendo 64, as anticipated in the news, would be at the center of this leak.

Without pointing out the severity of the action taken by hackers, to be considered fully as a piracy operation to be pursued legally, we just point out that on various sites and forums of the sector these files stolen from Nintendo are already circulating according to their importance in terms of amateur modding and development of advanced software for emulation.

Waiting to provide you with further updates on this double data theft suffered by the Kyoto house with the source code for SNES and N64 games and consoles, we remain on the topicality to remind you that Nintendo has said it is interested in other markets beyond the gaming one, a strategy that should run in parallel with what is allowing the Japanese company to achieve great success with Nintendo Switch.