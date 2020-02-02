Nintendo sold over 56 million Switch games from April to December 2019

Share it:

Nintendo released some data related to the numbers generated by the First Party games for Nintendo Switch in the semester from April 1 to December 31, 2019: in this time frame the house of Kyoto has sold 56.59 million video games, up 26% from the same period last year.

In addition to the solid performances of popular games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, in the indicated period two titles were particularly distinguished: Luigi's Mansion 3 is Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Fire Emblem Three Houses was a summer blockbuster with 2.58 million copies sold, much better instead went to Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield. The new adventure of Mario's brother has placed four million copies in nine weeks, selling twice as much (in the same time frame) than the previous Luigi's Mansion 2 Dark Moon released in March 2013.

Pokemon Spada e Scudo instead totaled 12.28 million copies distributed in nine weeks in Europe, Japan and North America, exceeding the results obtained by Pokemon Sole e Luna. previous record holders of best-selling Pokemon games at launch. Sword and Shield have now passed the 16 million units sold with ample room for growth for the current year.

The ranking of the best-selling Switch games produced by Nintendo sees Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in first place with 22.96 million copies, Super Smash Bros Ultimate with 17.68 million and Super Mario Odyssey with 16.59 million.