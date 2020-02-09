Nintendo shows the unboxing video of the Switch bundle with Animal Crossing New Horizons

Share it:

During the last episode of Nintendo Minute, the curators of the official YouTube portal of the Kyoto house showed us the unboxing video of the Switch bundle dedicated to Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The special Nintendo Switch edition that will celebrate the release of the next, highly anticipated Villager sandbox adventure will boast a unique design inspired by the protagonists of the Animal Crossing series and the colorful atmospheres of New Horizons.

In addition to the code to download the game through the Nintendo eShop pages, the bundle will include a Switch with a special motif on the back of the console, a white dock base decorated with images of Tom Nook, Mirco and Marco, a colored lanyard and a pair of Joy-Con controller in pastel green and light blue, both with a white back.

The marketing of the new Nintendo Switch bundle will take place at the launch of Animal Crossing New Horizons, scheduled here in Italy for the March 20. Also on March 20, the release of the New Horizons themed accessories like the case sets for Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, both of which include the protective film for the console screen. On these pages you will find the new Animal Crossing commercial for Switch.