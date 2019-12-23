Nintendo shows new images of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Share it:

Nintendo has published a blunt batch of images of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in which you can see the multiple customization options that we will have at our disposal when modeling our villager.

In these images we also have Totakeke (K.K. Slider), the iconic guitar player from previous installments that had not yet been seen in this first video game of the Nintendo Switch franchise.

Also in these images are the ubiquitous Tom Nook along with other characters on the island such as Fuchsia and Hamlet, who will accompany us in some of our activities as these official arts show.

Through a new press release Nintendo has clarified that in this adventure players will be able to decide case history step by collecting resources to transform into new objects and tools, as well as customizing every aspect of their character and their environment in detail.

New Horizons will be available, exclusively for Nintendo Switch, from March 20, 2020.