Nintendo reveals the most played Switch titles of 2019

December 31, 2019
Lisa Durant
Yesterday we told you what the games of Nintendo Switch most downloaded of the year 2019, which leaves us today. However, sales are not always synonymous with game hours. And precisely because of that, Nintendo has also revealed which have been the most played titles of the console this year. Of course, the first place is still for Fortnite.

In any case and without a doubt, the most remarkable of all is the second place of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A game that was not in the Top 20 of the most downloaded, but here has triumphed again, one more year. Something that makes it clear that it is a title that Switch users continue to dust off the shelves.

Then we leave you with the complete list of titles of the Top 20 of the most played.

  1. Fortnite
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  4. Minecraft
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!
  7. Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!
  8. Super Mario Odyssey
  9. FIFA 19
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Pokémon Sword
  12. Pokémon Shield
  13. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  14. Super Mario Party
  15. Super Mario Maker 2
  16. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  17. FIFA 18
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
  19. Diablo III Eternal Collection
  20. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Walkthrough, Guide, and Map

The list, which has been published in the news section of the console itself, also reveals that three quarters of the same happens with other very emblematic titles of the console that already have a time behind them. This is the case of Super Mario Odyssey, who is in eighth place and therefore remains the most played.

And you? What do you think of the list? Are you surprised that some games like the last Pokémon are not at the top at all?

