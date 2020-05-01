Nintendo reportedly delayed Nintendo Direct planned for June

Share it:

Bad news for Nintendo Switch users if recent rumors confirm a major delay for the Nintendo Direct June, which is usually the most important of the year to coincide with the celebration of E3.

Eurogamer information reveals that Nintendo would have told its partners that they need more time to finish their exclusive games now that employees have had to move to work from home.

One of the biggest rumors regarding Nintendo and its activity for the dates of the canceled E3 were related to Mario's 35th anniversary, as he would be working on a series of remasters, including games like Super Mario Galaxy and Mario 64.

Nintendo has not internally set a date for the next broadcast, but external developers who often have a place in these presentations have apparently been told that they have permission to make announcements of their upcoming games for the platform individually.

Now it is believed that the main novelties of Nintendo will not be presented until the end of summer, which will leave Nintendo Switch players with a somewhat deserted year in terms of releases when we consider that the only major exclusive premiere of 2020 until the date has been Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

On the other hand, it must be understood that this is another of the many effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the video game industry, where many productions have been forced to delay as their managers have had to opt for teleworking. to stay safe and comply with the recommendations of the health authorities of each region.