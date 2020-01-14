Nintendo renews the Mario & Luigi brand after the bankruptcy of AlphaDream

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nintendo of America has renewed the registered trademark of Mario & Luigi. The company thus renews the registration of intellectual property, traditionally linked to portable Nintendo consoles and developed by Alphadream, which was declared bankrupt at the end of 2019.

According to the document, which is housed in the National Institute of Industrial Property of Argentina, the registration was renewed on January 9 with Nintendo of America as headline from the headquarters of Redmond, Washington, so the saga may continue to be exploited in different ways in the immediate future. There are no more details about it; the movement does not necessarily imply the production of a new Mario & Luigi video game; especially as it is only a specific territory.



Registration renewal of Mario & Luigi | LetsGoDigital

Mario & Luigi, a long-running saga for Nintendo

Saga Mario & Luigi was created there by 2003 for GameBoy Advance with AlphaDream as developer. That title, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, also had a remake for Nintendo 3DS, same luck as other episodes of Nintendo DS, which were also released on the stereoscopic laptop in the second half of the system's life.

Sales did not accompany, however, despite the good reviews of all the episodes both by press and by public. As reported Yahoo! Japan When the news was known, the Japanese study declared bankruptcy because it already had several fiscal years in a state of economic insolvency. The company began operating in 1991, although it became a second party from Nintendo in 2001. Commissions, small and medium jobs, AlphaDream could not cope with the remaining quarter of the current year.

The decision to continue or not the saga with new video games, even with another development studio, depends on Nintendo, owner of intellectual property rights. You can check here the agenda of upcoming releases of Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Source | LetsGoDigital