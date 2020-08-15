Nintendo releases a new Super Mario image and fans go wild

Share it:

On the official Twitter profile of Nintendo of Europe A mysterious summer-themed image of Super Mario and, according to some enthusiasts, it could be a first clue to the next game dedicated to the mustachioed plumber.

Apparently it is just a nice summer-themed post with the famous character, recreated with the same graphic style of Super Mario Odyssey, I intend to sunbathe on a deckchair and ready to have a cool drink. However, according to the comments of numerous fans, this may be nothing more than a reminder of the possible return of Super Mario Sunshine, a chapter that could return as part of the collection of the thirty-fifth anniversary of the series or with a sequel for the Nintendo Switch.

We remind you that Nintendo has registered new brands related to The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario, perhaps to celebrate the anniversary with remastered versions of the previous chapters. According to some rumors, it could soon make its debut on the Switch Super Mario 35th Anniversary, which is a package containing Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and the first Super Mario Galaxy.

While waiting to discover the next Switch exclusive, we remind you that the first party title coming in the coming months is Pikmin 3 Deluxe.