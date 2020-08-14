Nintendo registers new brands for Zelda and Mario: news coming for the anniversary?

Share it:

While there continues to be silence on the part of Nintendo about which games will be coming exclusively on Switch by the end of the year, a number of registered trademarks suggest that something is moving.

In the last few hours it has emerged thanks to a tweet from the user NaZyrus07 a number of registered trademarks related to The Legend of Zelda it's at Super Mario. These brands concern not only the creation of video games but also clothing, gadgets and many other products linked to both intellectual properties. It is very likely that the Kyoto-based company is preparing to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Mario and Zelda in the best possible way. It is therefore not excluded that among the ways to celebrate there is also the long-awaited Super Mario 35th Anniversary, or the chat collection containing Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and the first Super Mario Galaxy.

While waiting for Nintendo to make the next move and unveil the next event in which the new Switch titles will be announced, we remind you that the last game announced for the hybrid console was Pikmin 3 Deluxe, a remastered version of the game released on WiiU and coming soon. next 30 October 2020.