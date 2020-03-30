Nintendo prepares something big for Super Mario Bros. for its 35th anniversary

Share it:

Nintendo is preparing something very big regarding Super Mario Bros. in order to celebrate the next – and close – anniversary of the character. Nothing more and nothing less than 35 years will be. And according to the VGC, they will be celebrated with very important announcements.

So important that the medium claims to have very good sources that tell them that Nintendo will re-launch most of the Super Mario catalog in a single year. In other words, many of its classic games would arrive remastered on Nintendo Switch.

As if this were not enough, VGC has also announced that Nintendo will launch other Mario titles in 2020, beyond remastering. And between those installments, they confirm a new installment of the Paper Mario saga. Something that, on the other hand, marries information that leaked a few months ago.

In addition, those sources also ensure that Nintendo's plans will be revealed along with new details of the partnership between it and Universal. This is, of course, in relation to the attractions of the Super Nintendo World theme park, as well as the upcoming animated movie of Super Mario.

On the other hand, they also comment that the revelation of this event, called Super Mario 35th Anniversary, would have taken place at E3 2020, in June. However, VGC says they were informed that Nintendo is considering other possibilities. Therefore, the month of disclosure may not coincide, regardless of the medium through which the announcements are made.

Finally, Nintendo has stated to the aforementioned media that "He does not comment on rumors and speculation.". Anyway, it shouldn't take us long to get out of doubt. Some are already talking about the possibility that one of the remasters is from Super Mario Sunshine. The successor to Mario 64 that once came to the GameCube and which has never been reissued. To like?