Nintendo Playstation at auction: broken a new record, the founder of Oculus participates

A real videogame heirloom, the only existing prototype in the world of Nintendo PlayStation is currently at auction: what will be the final sale price?

At the moment it is really difficult to make a precise estimate, given that the auctioneer will not close the door to new offers for several days. After exceeding $ 300,000, with a proposal of as much as $ 310,000, the object is the focus of continuous attention by the most diehard collectors. The purchase proposals have in fact recently passed a new record, reaching $ 350,000!

Interesting detail, one of the possible buyers of the Nintendo PlayStation prototype has recently revealed itself openly. It's about Palmer Luckey, none other than the founder of Oculus. From the pages of his official Twitter account, the latter has in fact declared to be currently the "highest bidder"for the current auction. Luckey also claims to be the owner of the largest collection of consoles in the world and that he intends to work to preserve the history of the medium.

The working prototype of Nintendo PlayStation has long been owned by Terry Diebold, who however has now chosen to capitalize on his investment through an auction. His intention to sell the item had already been made known in October last year.