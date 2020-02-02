Nintendo: no plans to launch a new Switch or Switch PRO in 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the last meeting with the shareholders, the Nintendo president Shuntaro Furakawa confirmed that the company has no plans to launch a new Switch model this year, thus silencing the rumors that Nintendo Switch PRO would be arriving in 2020.

Furukawa let the company know will focus on Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite with the aim of expanding the installed base, currently equal to 52.48 million units, as announced during the financial meeting on 30 January.

The Nintendo president he then dwells on the software, confirming the arrival of many other unannounced first and third party games: "a large number of games have been launched in recent years on Nintendo Switch, including some highly anticipated titles from the general public and completely new products capable of achieving considerable success. Nintendo Switch has become the ideal console to support numerous franchises born and raised on previous home and portable consoles."

Always with regards to the games, the will of continue to expand the titles on the market with new content: "we have announced additional content for Pokemon Sword and Shield and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, we will continue on this line in the near future with the main Nintendo titles."