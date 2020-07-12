Nintendo: new Treehouse today, there will be Paper Mario and the new WayForward game

Share it:

Surprisingly arrives on the official social channels of Nintendo the announcement of the new Treehouse Live, event during which not only will we witness a new gameplay movie starring Paper Mario: The Origami King, but the next project will be unveiled WayForward.

The event will be held on its own today, Friday 10 July 2020, at 19:00 Italian time. According to the post published on Twitter by the Grande N, we will discover an unannounced feature of Paper Mario: The Origami King and we will witness the announcement of the development team of numerous titles also available on Nintendo Switch such as the various Shantae and the recent River City Girls . We know that the team is working on Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia, but it is unlikely that a cross-platform title could occupy such a space and it cannot be excluded that the small software house is also working on an exclusive for the Nintendo hybrid console. . Among the rumors of the last few hours there is also one that speaks of the possible return of Metroid with a 2D chapter entrusted to WayForward.

Waiting to find out what will be the news of this Treehouse Live, we remind you that on our pages you will find the preview of Paper Mario: The Origami King.