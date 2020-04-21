Nintendo launches a mobile application that allows you to see your hours of play on 3DS, Wii U and Switch

Share it:

At the moment it is exclusive to Japan, but the new My Nintendo application for mobiles is already a truly useful tool that we hope will reach the rest of the territories soon. Includes many features and amenities ideal for the systems player Nintendo.

Perhaps one of the most interesting tools of this application is the possibility of consulting which games we have played on Nintendo 3DS, Wii U and Switch, and can even see the hours we have dedicated to each one, something that can be interesting to have on one site. .

It is also allowed to buy games for Nintendo Switch, watch broadcasts such as Nintendo Direct and get exclusive prizes by scanning codes if we go to any Nintendo Store in the world.

There is no indication that we are going to be able to receive this application outside of Japan, but the truth is that we hope it will be, because it can be the ideal companion for those who make very intensive use of the Nintendo Switch and want to be able to do things. like buying games and downloading them from outside the house to start playing on arrival (at least when we can work away from home again).

For a long time now, Nintendo Switch allows you to control the hours we have played a specific title, even if it does so in a somewhat vague way. Perhaps in this application it is possible to more accurately track the time we have spent on the console and in the history of titles played it is possible that we can see many more details than those offered by the platform's own operating system.

Source.