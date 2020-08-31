Nintendo is the richest Japanese company of 2020

Share it:

According to a report released by Risk Masters, Nintendo Corporation is the richest company in Japan to date as regards 2020, relying on available liquidity of 890.4 billion yen, approximately 8.2 billion euros at the current exchange rate.

Nintendo reaches the top of the rankings after occupying the second position in 2019, the credit for this huge success is due not just the great Switch sales (sold-out all over the world during the toughest months of the Covid-19 pandemic) but also to the boom of Animal Crossing New Horizons, a title that has actually significantly exceeded the publisher’s sales expectations.

A good time therefore for Nintendo, despite the company having published a limited number of games in 2020, being able to count on incredible results in terms of hardware and software sales. Also the LEGO Super Mario project seems to have paid off for both companies involved, now we look forward to understanding what the plans for the Kyoto house are for the fall.

Nintendo announced the launch of Pikmin 3 Deluxe in late October while There are currently no other first party games coming out on Switch by the end of the year, however, other announcements could arrive in the coming weeks.