Nintendo is considering adding saved in the cloud in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days the Animal Crossing community has been quite upset discussing some of the limitations of the new game for Nintendo Switch. Mainly the decision of the developers not to allow transferring saved games between consoles and neither the one saved in the cloud in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Now it seems that Nintendo have decided to rethink all this and on the official Japanese website (via VGC) you can read that they are considering the possibility of allowing players to have backups in the cloud if they pay a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online .

This backup data would be allowed in case our current console is broken or we buy a new one, but it does not seem to be a system of games in the cloud to use, therefore we could not load our game in any console where we enter our profile.

At the moment it is made clear that it is something that will not be available during the launch of the game and they do not have an estimated period of time to share so that we can know from what moment we can use this backup.

Nintendo takes the use of traps or the free transfer of games in this franchise very seriously. They have even resumed a known restriction. In the same console it will only be possible to have an island. No matter how many profiles are in that console, everyone will be forced to share the same island without being able to live in separate games. This is a conscious decision that developers consider vital for the strong social component of the game.

Nor will we be able to transfer our games to an external card to take them to another console and continue playing with our account and our progress. At least this is indicated on a game download card photographed in Germany and translated into ResetEra.