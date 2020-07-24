Nintendo interested in new markets? No longer just video games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nintendo recently released his annual financial report which, in addition to the economic data, contains interesting details regarding the company's future plans, which may not be focused only on video games.

Sifting through the document, it emerged that the Japanese giant would also intend to expand outside the video game world. The financial report specifies that this desire would be partly dictated by the instability of the current video game industry, which led the company to want to make its experiences available to a wider audience, a choice in line with the eccentricity of the Japanese company.

"the company is looking for new ways to reach a wider range of consumers, and sees its intellectual properties as a strength (including characters and worlds from Nintendo video games), in addition to developing products with hardware-software integrations"reads the document.

The ultimate goal of Nintendo seems to be to create new forms of entertainment while maintaining a solid business structure at the base, all with the style that the company has consolidated over the years. It is not clear what these are new forms of entertainment, but the innovation in the gaming sector that the very successful Nintendo has always brought in the past bodes well. So can we expect that Nintendo house characters will appear more often outside their digital houses? Only time will give us the answers.