Nintendo has sold 620,000 units of 3DS in the past nine months: are we at the end credits?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Financial data for Nintendo relating to the third quarter of the current fiscal year, released this morning, shed light on the economic situation of the Kyoto house. In general, the health of the Grande N is excellent, mainly thanks to the great success of Nintendo Switch.

As we have told you, Switch generates 96% of Nintendo's revenues during this period, which certainly means that with the hybrid console, a Kyoto they did a really good job, leaving the crumbs to the mobile division and the rest.

In that "rest", it is also included Nintendo 3DS, which increasingly looks like a console close to the end credits. In the same period that 10 million switches were sold, Nintendo has only placed 620,000 units of 3DS, for a 73% drop compared to last year. Software sales settle at 4.10 million units, 63% less on an annual basis.

In short, despite the console handheld in itself it was a really good success for Nintendo considering the total data, which see 75.71 million 3DS and 382.22 million games sold in its life cycle, probably despite the facade declarations, even Nintendo will soon have to realize that perhaps the moment of retire the good old 3DS.