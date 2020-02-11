Nintendo has caught the media author of the Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks

Share it:

During the past month of November, a few days before Pokémon Sword and Shield were put up for sale, a series of filtered images showing creatures not yet announced For this eighth generation. After a while of investigation, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have found the culplable: the Portuguese media FNintendo.

On the occasion of this, Nintendo wanted to issue a statement that we reproduce below.

In early November, Nintendo identified a series of photographs taken from the Pokémon Sword and Shield Pokémon games that revealed multiple Pokémon not yet announced. These photographs had been uploaded to the Internet and Nintendo, along with The Pokémon Company, quickly identified the person responsible for these leaks and took immediate action. The Pokémon in question were filtered by an analyst from the Portuguese website FNintendo, who received an early copy of the game for analysis. Both he and FNintendo failed to handle the confidential material, which was a clear violation of the confidentiality agreement between Nintendo and the media. As a result, Nintendo will no longer work with FNintendo. Nintendo will always protect its intellectual properties and brands. The leaks not only harm Nintendo, but also thousands of employees who work hard to launch the games to the market, as well as millions of fans around the world who expect news and surprises. Surprising and delighting players through new experiences is a passion shared by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. We will explore all the necessary ways to preserve surprises to players of future Pokémon titles.

From IGN Spain we decided not to echo these leaks to keep the surprise and accompany the communications policy of The Pokémon Company and Game Freak, which on this occasion gave the right and necessary information, avoiding a gut similar to that of Pokémon Sun and Moon, which few surprises had when being played that had not been announced of official form

The media in question has issued its own statement in which they accept the authorship of said leaks and apologize to your community. Being a medium exclusively dedicated to the consoles of "The Great N", its continuity without the support of Nintendo seems in the air.