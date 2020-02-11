Nintendo has caught the media author of the Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks

During the past month of November, a few days before Pokémon Sword and Shield were put up for sale, a series of filtered images showing creatures not yet announced For this eighth generation. After a while of investigation, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have found the culplable: the Portuguese media FNintendo.
On the occasion of this, Nintendo wanted to issue a statement that we reproduce below.
From IGN Spain we decided not to echo these leaks to keep the surprise and accompany the communications policy of The Pokémon Company and Game Freak, which on this occasion gave the right and necessary information, avoiding a gut similar to that of Pokémon Sun and Moon, which few surprises had when being played that had not been announced of official form
The media in question has issued its own statement in which they accept the authorship of said leaks and apologize to your community. Being a medium exclusively dedicated to the consoles of "The Great N", its continuity without the support of Nintendo seems in the air.
