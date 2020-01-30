Nintendo gets a bigger refund from the company that offered Mario Kart tours

Share it:

In 2017, Nintendo sued the Mari Mobility Development Co., better known as Maricar, as it allowed its customers to go go-karting on the streets of Tokyo dressed like Mario Kart characters.

Nintendo won it overwhelmingly, getting compensation of 10 million yen, equal to about 83,000 euros. Since then Maricar has stopped offering the costumes of Mario Kart characters to his customers – replacing them with those of superheroes – and added the message "We do not offer the rental of Mario costumes" on its official website, as well as the writing "Not related to Nintendo" on their Go-Kart.

However, in an attempt to reduce or eliminate the penalty, he appealed. Well, it is news today that the latter has been rejected and the amount of compensation has been quintupled! Now Maricar owes Nintendo the beauty of 50 million yen, or 415 thousand euros! In a press release, the Kyoto house reiterated its once again willingness to protect its brands and intellectual property at all costs.