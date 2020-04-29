Nintendo extends Switch Online free trial period

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are users of Nintendo Switch or, by default, its Lite version, and in your day you already enjoyed the free trial period of Nintendo Switch Online, you are in luck. The fact is that those in Kyoto have wanted to give a second chance to all those who once tried their online subscription and, for whatever reason, did not switch to the paid version.

So, even if you have already enjoyed the seven free days, it will be possible to get them again. Of course, those who have never tried the product will not accumulate the days. In other words, they can also enjoy a single free 7-day subscription trial.

The announcement, which has come from Nintendo Europe on Twitter, is great news for all retro lovers. In fact, you should know that Nintendo Switch Online gives full access to all the classic NES and SNES games that cover the service. In addition, it will also allow console users to play online and take advantage of the cloud.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the promotion is not associated with any type of subsequent discount in case you decide to maintain the service and pay for it. In any case, remember that the subscription for one year has a price of 19.99 euros, which is quite tight. Three months is 7.99 euros, while the monthly subscription is priced at 3.99 euros.

Enjoy 7 days of online play, 70+ classic #NES and #SuperNES games, and more with a #NintendoSwitchOnline free trial! You can enjoy this offer even if you redeemed a free trial previously. Visit #Nintendo #eShop on your console to get started. pic.twitter.com/q2Ke38XlkS – Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 29, 2020

As the tweet says, the total will have access to more than 70 classic NES and SNES games. Among them, you will also find games that have never been in the Virtual Console of Europe like Pop'n TwinBee. Or even games as rare as Star Fox 2 (it came first as an exclusive to the SNES Mini).