Nintendo exposes the person responsible for the serious leaks of Pokémon Sword and Shield

The weeks before the launch of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield They were starred in a collection of leaks that exposed most of the surprises that this new generation hid for Nintendo Switch.

Last November Nintendo claimed to have identified the person responsible for the worst leaks and now they have exposed said person and the environment for which he worked, claiming in passing that they have cut off all kinds of relationship with said medium.

"In early November Nintendo identified several gameplay photographs that revealed many of the new Pokémon yet to be announced in Pokémon Sword and Shield"read the statement.

The company continued to state that they were able to confirm that the captures had been taken and disseminated by an editor of the Portuguese media FNintendo, who had a copy prematurely to be able to write about the game and who skipped the confidentiality agreement.

"Nintendo always protects its intellectual licenses and brands. The leaks not only harm Nintendo, but also the hundreds of developers who work hard to bring the games to the market and the players who look forward to news and surprises".

The media issued its own statement apologizing to Nintendo and its readers, making it clear that they had cut all kinds of relationship with the person responsible for this serious leak that had a global reach in a matter of days and allowed the community to get ahead of the news that Nintendo was hiding in the final game.

By the way, the media accepted Nintendo's decision not to send them any product related to the brand or invite them to future events or presentations of their releases.

He is not the only one investigated for leaks related to games, as Nintendo also seeks to sue users in the United States who unveiled game materials by skipping similar privacy agreements.

